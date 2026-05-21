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Carmen Electra Teases Possible 'Baywatch' Return, Doing 'Playboy' Again

Carmen Electra Going to be a Centerfold Again... And Maybe a Lifeguard!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Bae-Watch Your Back
Video: Carmen Electra Teases Possible ‘Baywatch’ Return and Another ‘Playboy’ Appearance
BACKGRID

Carmen Electra fans hit the jackpot ... because the model just dropped some major news they're going to love.

TMZ caught up with the model and actress Wednesday as she left The Abbey's 35th anniversary party ... and CE revealed she's going to pose for "Playboy" again ... and even came dressed to the bash as a Playboy Bunny.

Carmen Electra Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Carmen Electra Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

Even more exciting ... Carmen teased that she might make an appearance in the reboot of "Baywatch" ... which would be epic for OG series fans.

carmen electra from baywatch
Getty

Her little lifeguard tease came after we asked if she believed the new series would make stars out of the actresses ... as the original did with her and Pamela Anderson. Check out the video for her full response.

One thing's for sure ... Carmen is giving us some big-time nostalgia tinglies.

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