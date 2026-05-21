Carmen Electra Teases Possible 'Baywatch' Return, Doing 'Playboy' Again

Play video content Video: Carmen Electra Teases Possible ‘Baywatch’ Return and Another ‘Playboy’ Appearance BACKGRID

Carmen Electra fans hit the jackpot ... because the model just dropped some major news they're going to love.

TMZ caught up with the model and actress Wednesday as she left The Abbey's 35th anniversary party ... and CE revealed she's going to pose for "Playboy" again ... and even came dressed to the bash as a Playboy Bunny.

Even more exciting ... Carmen teased that she might make an appearance in the reboot of "Baywatch" ... which would be epic for OG series fans.

Her little lifeguard tease came after we asked if she believed the new series would make stars out of the actresses ... as the original did with her and Pamela Anderson. Check out the video for her full response.