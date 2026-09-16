Lena Dunham Welcomes First Baby With Husband Via Surrogate

Lena Dunham is officially a mom, and she announced the news in a way that just makes sense for her ... an op-ed in Vogue!

The actress wrote a piece for the magazine, published Wednesday, titled "Lena Dunham Is a Mother! The Sweet, Singular Story of How She Prepared."

Heck of an announcement post ... which includes a pic featuring Lena, her husband Luis Felber and their little one.

The pair welcomed their new baby via a surrogate because of Lena's documented history of reproductive challenges.

Back in 2017, Lena underwent a hysterectomy -- a surgery to remove the uterus -- due to severe endometriosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is a condition which causes "cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus."

Lena and Luis started dating in 2021 ... and married just months after getting together. Lena revealed to The Times last year that the pair were in the process of expanding their family.