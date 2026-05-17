Adam Driver Shuts Down Lena Dunham Question at Cannes With Cryptic Reply

Adam Driver kept things cryptic when pressed about Lena Dunham’s recent claims in her new memoir during a press conference at Cannes Film Festival.

The moment came Sunday as Driver promoted his upcoming film “Paper Tiger,” when a reporter brought up allegations made in Dunham’s book involving their past working relationship.

Adam Driver responds in #Cannes to Lena Dunham's memoir, which alleges he was "verbally aggressive" and "hurled a chair at the wall next" to her on the "Girls" set.



“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book.”https://t.co/LdLs30aeKA pic.twitter.com/RLEXGHcgZC @Variety

In the memoir, Dunham describes instances of alleged tense behavior, including claims that Driver was at times “verbally aggressive” and once hurled a chair at the wall next to her.

Rather than directly engaging with the question, Driver quickly shut it down with a light but pointed response, saying “I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book,” he said, prompting laughter from the room and effectively moving the conversation along.

Dunham previously reflected that -- even amid a complicated dynamic -- she and Driver often still operated like creative partners during the first season of "Girls" ... noting that she found herself frequently wondering whether he actually liked her.

She described him as having a sometimes intense presence, writing that he could come across as "condescending and physically imposing," while also acknowledging that there were moments where he was supportive, caring, and even protective.

Driver did not elaborate further on the topic and the discussion was not revisited at the press conference ... but the exchange quickly made the rounds, with the actor’s offhand remark standing out as one of the more talked-about moments from the Cannes press circuit.