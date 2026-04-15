Allison Williams Dodges Question on Lena Dunham's Claims About Adam Driver

Allison Williams is playing it very safe right now -- sidestepping any drama tied to her former "Girls" costar Lena Dunham and her claims about Adam Driver.

Check the clip -- Allison says she’s only made it through the "Girls" table read section of Lena’s new memoir, so she’s not weighing in on the actor and his alleged behavior just yet.

Allison Williams says she needs to read Lena Dunham’s memoir before “I say anything about” her accusations regarding Adam Driver’s behavior on the set of "Girls."



Williams also adds that she and Dunham “love each other” and share a “lifelong bond.” pic.twitter.com/j7jFxon83D @Variety

Allison kept things cool, calm, and collected during the red carpet Variety interview Tuesday, hinting at no personal drama or similar experiences with Adam herself -- simply adding that she loves Lena and their bond runs deep.

ICYMI, Lena’s book "Famesick" takes aim at Adam -- who played her boyfriend on the HBO show -- accusing him of explosive tantrums, screaming matches, and even damaging property on set.