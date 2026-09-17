'Fast & Furious' Ride Takes Over Hollywood Sign

'Fast & Furious' is drifting past Griffith Observatory and straight onto the Hollywood Hills ... with scenes from the new Universal Studios ride lighting up the Hollywood Sign!

That's right ... Universal Studios Hollywood transformed the sign into a tribute to the beloved action franchise to celebrate the opening of "Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift."

Check it out ... the basic white lettering is covered in the zooming lights of cars screaming by ... with "Fast & Furious" written in big letters across the "W."

It looks super cool ... and it's the result of projection mapping ... a highly technical process with pretty colorful results!

"Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift" is a new roller coaster at the theme park, including spinning cars modeled after fan-favorite vehicles from the franchise.

The ride speeds up to 72 miles per hour ... making it the fastest ride Universal offers on the West Coast.