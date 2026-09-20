The 5th annual Tender Fest took place this weekend in Beverly Hills, and two things it was not short of were chicken tenders and celebrities!

Yes, a food festival solely featuring chicken tenders does exist and we were front and center for the festivities. The event featured vendors from all over the country, including Tender Crush, Pizzeria Mozza, Raising Cane’s, Delilah, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and con-tender competition winner and popular LA Thai restaurant, Jitlada.

Play video content Video: Lizzo Explains The Perfect Chicken Tender TMZ.com

Lizzo, who was a judge for this year's con-tender competition -- a face-off between local LA Chefs -- spoke to us and told us what she thinks goes into the perfect chicken tender.

Sitcom icon Jaleel White hosted the event and we spoke to him about his show "Flip Side" and asked if he would ever go on a show like "The Traitors" … watch the clip to see if he would answer the call.

Other Judges on the panel this year included LA Rams stars Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, Chef Cat Cora, and food influencer Kevin Noparvar. Other stars in attendance included Alana Haim, 'Impaulsive' co-host Mike Majlak, and WWE star Cathy Kelley.

Play video content Video: Lizzo, Puka Nacua and More Stars Flock to Beverly Hills Chicken Tender Festival TMZ.com