DaBaby's Chicken and Waffle Prices Spark Outrage

DaBaby's new chicken & waffles shop is causing a stir online ... with customers lamenting the restaurant's high prices after a super busy opening.

No Knife Chicken & Waffles -- the rapper's new spot in Charlotte, North Carolina -- opened Sunday ... and the menu prices immediately sparked debate online.

Ya gotta check it out for yourself ... DaBaby's charging $15 for plain waffles. That's right ... no toppings, no side of chicken -- just a plain waffle.

The most expensive treat on the menu is the $45 Soulfood Cornbread Waffle ... topped with collard greens, candied yams, and mac & cheese.

Again, that's just the waffle and accoutrements ... if you want chicken with that -- or any other waffle -- it'll be an extra $10 for 6 wings.

The Charlotte Observer sent a reporter down to check out the place on the opening. He says he showed up 30 minutes before the opening -- and still needed to wait 3 hours to get his food.

As for whether the food justifies the cost ... the Observer's reporter says he's not convinced -- though he does admit the waffle's delish.

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Numerous people online are clowning DaBaby for the high prices ... while others say this is pretty much in line with what dining out costs in big cities these days.