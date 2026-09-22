Surrogate McKenna West Shut Down By Supreme Court In Battle Over Baby Boy

Surrogate McKenna West lost her bid to have the Supreme Court review her battle with the biological parents of the child she gave birth to, TMZ has learned.

On Tuesday, Justice Elena Kagan decided to reject McKenna's plea for the court to review the decision to award custody of the baby to the biological parents, Omar Ahmed and Nausheen Gilkar.

McKenna argued she should have custody since Omar and Nausheen wanted to abort the child due to a birth defect. Omar and Nausheen scoffed at the suggestion that they shouldn't be the ones to take care of the baby.

In her filing, McKenna claimed she feared the baby would not get the proper care it needed if it remained in Omar and Nausheen's care. The biological parents denied the claim and asked for McKenna to leave them alone.