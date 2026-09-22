Tyra Banks Says Video Shows 'ANTM' Netflix Documentary Twisted Her Words

Tyra Banks believes she finally has the receipts to clear her name after getting dragged in Netflix's "America's Next Top Model" docuseries ... pointing to a couple of comparison videos she says show her words were twisted.

In Tyra's latest filing, obtained by TMZ, Tyra uses the videos to fight Netflix's attempt to dismiss her defamation lawsuit.

Play video content Video: Tyra Banks Points to Video Proof 'ANTM' Netflix Documentary Twisted Her Words United States District Court Central District of California

The first video centers on former contestant Shandi Sullivan. After Shandi describes an alleged sexual assault in the documentary, Tyra is asked, "You remember the story with Shandi?"

Episode 1 leaves viewers with Tyra saying "Um" before cutting to black -- making it appear as if she was unable to say whether she remembered the alleged assault on a contestant on the show.

But Tyra says footage from Episode 2 shows Tyra actually nodded and answered, "Um ... I do remember her story." Her attorneys put it bluntly: "The nod was not cut off. It was cut out."

The second video compares the docuseries with Tyra's original 2004 coffee conversation with Shandi.

According to Tyra, the documentary makes it look like Tyra brought up cheating with producers "in her ear," but the original footage shows Shandi introduced the subject by asking whether Tyra had ever cheated or been cheated on.

Tyra claims the conversation was reordered to make her look like she raised the topic and got Shandi to confess to cheating on camera.

Play video content Video: 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Weighs In After Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Docuseries

As TMZ previously reported, Tyra faced major backlash over the documentary, including mockery from original 'ANTM' winner Adrianne Curry.

Tyra says the videos prove her lawsuit is not about wanting more airtime or a better edit -- it's about editing she insists changed the meaning of what she actually said.

Netflix has denied wrongdoing and says the filmmakers fairly presented Tyra's perspective, and a hearing on its motion to dismiss is scheduled for October 30.