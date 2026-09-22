Veneda Carter Drops Jaws In Red-Hot Lingerie Photoshoot

Take your seats, because Veneda Carter is serving red-hot perfection in her latest thirst trap ... and it's extra spicy.

The Danish-Polish model and fashion stylist took her supermodel bod to the 'gram in a lingerie set that's one hot bet.

Veneda became known for styling Kim Kardashian, and worked on Kanye West's Yeezy creative team ... but now her body is in the spotlight ... and for good reason.

Sure, she's also worked with big brands like Nike ... but it looks like lingerie suits her better than athletic wear.