Arnold Schwarzenegger's Lawyers Want Extra Security in Court After Opposing Attorney's 'Terminator' Post

Arnold Schwarzenegger's legal team is asking a judge to bulk up court security for an upcoming hearing ... and they say it's all because of what his opposing counsel posted on social media.

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Attorney Gary Dordick -- who represents the woman whose car Arnold collided with in 2022 -- published an Instagram post about the case online, and he dressed up as Arnold's iconic "Terminator" character.

Wearing leather, donning shades and holding a gun, Dordick wrote in the post ... "I'll be back" ... referencing an upcoming October court hearing.

However, what the former governor's legal team takes exception to is the fact Dordick lists the exact time and place when Arnold is slated to testify.

According to court docs obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Arnold's team claims Dordick's post "tells any one of Instagram's three billion active users the date, time, street address, department number, and expected duration of Arnold Schwarzenegger's attendance at trial in a public courthouse."

The lawyers added ... "Whatever else may be said about the post, it is an advertisement for the appearance of one of the most recognizable people in the world at a fixed place and time, published five weeks in advance, by a person who has no responsibility for what happens when the audience shows up."

As we reported ... Cheryl Augustine is suing Arnold over a 2022 car crash and claims he was "wrongfully and recklessly" driving at the time of the collision.