Howie Mandel Reacts To 'America's Got Talent' Possibly Leaving Los Angeles

Howie Mandel says he doesn't know if "America's Got Talent" will leave Los Angeles ... because he hasn't even been offered a contract for the show's next season ... at least not yet.

We caught up with the comedian at his podcast studio in the L.A. area on Tuesday ... and he admitted he hasn't been asked to sign on for the next season of 'AGT' -- though it sounds like he doesn't think anyone has.

That said, Howie would be willing to leave L.A. if necessary to shoot the show since the producer might want to head off to Atlanta ... though he says he'd rather sleep in his own bed in L.A. -- and pitched a possible hologram version of himself via his company, Proto Hologram, to make it happen and cut down on travel costs if the show packs up and leaves.

On a more serious note, Howie says it's unfortunate shows seem to be fleeing La La Land... and he points out it's a bigger hit to the state's economy than people might think.

Play video content Video: Howie Mandel Says Global Gaming League Could Rival UFC and WWE, Seeks Players for Team TMZ.com

Howie also introduced our cameraperson to his Global Gaming League team, "How We Do It Gaming" ... and how he thinks GGL will soon rival the UFC and WWE. He is currently looking for players to join his team.

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