Howie Mandel Wants Judge Judy to Be the Next Celebrity Gamer

Howie Mandel is the current celebrity elder of the Global Gaming League ... but maybe not for long -- because the comedian just called out Judge Judy Sheindlin to join the fray!

To catch you up ... the Global Gaming League is the first-ever, multi-title, live-action celebrity gaming competition. According to Howie, 70, there's no age limit to compete ... so why not get 83-year-old Judge Judy in there?

Howie told us at a GGL event last night, "There's no gender, there's no age, there's no language ... everybody games."

Just the very existence of such an organization appears to have validated Mandel, who says he didn't grow up particularly athletic, but jokes he always had great thumbs.

Howie put those thumbs to use when his team, Howie Do It, went up against Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Million Dollaz Gaming in games of Tetris, Tekken, Call of Duty and more.