Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Howie Mandel Wants Judge Judy to Be the Next Celebrity Gamer

Howie Mandel Judge Judy ... Join Our Gaming League!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
022626 howie mandel kal
A LEAGUE FOR ALL!!!
TMZ.com

Howie Mandel is the current celebrity elder of the Global Gaming League ... but maybe not for long -- because the comedian just called out Judge Judy Sheindlin to join the fray!

To catch you up ... the Global Gaming League is the first-ever, multi-title, live-action celebrity gaming competition. According to Howie, 70, there's no age limit to compete ... so why not get 83-year-old Judge Judy in there?

Howie told us at a GGL event last night, "There's no gender, there's no age, there's no language ... everybody games."

100925 howie mandell kal.jpg OCTOBER 2025
A NEW ENDEAVOUR
TMZ.com

Just the very existence of such an organization appears to have validated Mandel, who says he didn't grow up particularly athletic, but jokes he always had great thumbs.

022626 wallo267 gillie da kid kal
GAME ON

Howie put those thumbs to use when his team, Howie Do It, went up against Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Million Dollaz Gaming in games of Tetris, Tekken, Call of Duty and more.

Check out the video to hear why Wallo thinks gaming will soon be bigger than streaming!

Related articles