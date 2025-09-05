Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Judge Judy Says Women Should Earn Their Own Money, Otherwise Men Can Control Them

Judge Judy Ladies, Listen Up ... No Paycheck, No Power!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
090525_judge_judy_kal
ALWAYS HAVE AN EXIT PLAN...
Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Judge Judy doesn’t play. She's got a message for women -- if a woman can’t make her own money, she’s basically handing someone else the remote control of her life!

On Amy Poehler’s 'Good Hang' podcast this week, Judy's clear that being a homemaker is fine ... with a word of caution -- if you’ve got no income of your own, your potential exit plan doesn’t exist.

0527 judge judy show getty
Getty

The TV legend says not every woman without a way to support herself ends up being controlled -- and it’s not always obvious or aggressive when that happens -- but the option to change her own circumstances should be part of her mindset.

Judge Judy Petri Hawkins-Byrd
Getty

To drive it home, she said it’s a whole different ball game for men -- they always have an exit plan.

judge judy recent
Getty

In classic Judy sass, she ended with a zinger ... men could live out of a shoe if they had to -- ladies, we don’t get that luxury, but at least if we’ve got the means, we call the shots!

Related articles