Judge Judy Says Women Should Earn Their Own Money, Otherwise Men Can Control Them

Judge Judy doesn’t play. She's got a message for women -- if a woman can’t make her own money, she’s basically handing someone else the remote control of her life!

On Amy Poehler’s 'Good Hang' podcast this week, Judy's clear that being a homemaker is fine ... with a word of caution -- if you’ve got no income of your own, your potential exit plan doesn’t exist.

The TV legend says not every woman without a way to support herself ends up being controlled -- and it’s not always obvious or aggressive when that happens -- but the option to change her own circumstances should be part of her mindset.

To drive it home, she said it’s a whole different ball game for men -- they always have an exit plan.