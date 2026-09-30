'Even Stevens' Christy Romano Says She and Shia LaBeouf Were Like 'Oil and Water'

Play video content Video: Christy Carlson Romano Says She and Shia LaBeouf Were “Oil and Water” Not Skinny But Not Fat

Actress Christy Carlson Romano isn't biting her tongue about her former costar, Shia LaBeouf ... looking back on their time on Disney's "Even Stevens," she says they mixed like "oil and water."

Christy sat down for an interview with Amanda Hirsch on Amanda's podcast, "Not Skinny But Not Fat," and, at one point, their convo turned to Shia and Christy's interactions on the "Even Stevens" set.

At the time, Romano was 14, and Shia was 12 ... and she says he had a "very chaotic and very scary lifestyle, and he was very young to be having that.”

Romano says she and Shia were total opposites ... she was a Type A personality from New York who was raised to "hit your marks and don't mess up" just like her perfectionist character, Ren Stevens.

Shia, on the other hand, was from Venice Beach, CA, and had a rough upbringing because of his father, who was a recovering drug addict.

She compared Shia -- who played Louis Stevens on the sitcom -- and his upbringing to the disturbing 1995 film, "Kids."

Disney produced "Even Stevens" from 2000 to 2003, and the sitcom focused on the relationship between Ren and Louis, the two younger siblings of the Stevens family who had different personalities and would often get into spats.

In May of this year, Romano took a shot at Shia as well, posting and then quickly deleting an Instagram message, saying, "Shia doesn't deserve to be on the Rushmore. I'll be writing a Substack on this so you can understand why."

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But then this week, Romano appeared to soften her stance a bit on Shia, posting a pic of herself with Shia and his dad on the set of "Even Stevens."