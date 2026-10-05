Lucki Released From Hospital After ComplexCon Brawl, Jokes About Wanting His Car and $100K Back

Play video content Video: Lucki Released From Hospital After ComplexCon Brawl Instagram/@deadboylife

Lucki is out of the hospital after getting injured in a violent brawl near ComplexCon ... and he's jokingly asking cops to return his car.

The rapper took to Instagram Monday, showing off bandages on his face and saying that he had hundreds of thousands of dollars and his debit cards inside the vehicle -- jokingly asking if the LAPD were "tryna have some fun."

FULL LUCKI CARTI FIGHT https://t.co/mlbejHUEtq @631GreenGoblin

Lucki also said he had no idea what happened during the chaotic incident ... adding there was "a lot going on."

Play video content Video: Rapper Lucki Suffers Neck Laceration in Chaotic ComplexCon Brawl as Playboi Carti Watches | TMZ TV TMZ.com

As TMZ previously reported ... Lucki was surrounded by fans in a parking lot Saturday when an unknown suspect struck him in the side of the face, causing a laceration. Several other people were injured in the chaotic incident, which our law enforcement sources say is investigating as an attempted murder.

Rapper LUCKI was stabbed while at ComplexCon 🤯 https://t.co/IDvBLnMzjW @DailyLoud