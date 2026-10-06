Shia LaBeouf Settles FKA Twigs Lawsuit Over Illegal NDA

Shia LaBeouf's relationship with FKA Twigs may soon receive renewed attention ... because she just filed docs saying he agreed the NDA she signed barring her from talking about his alleged sexual abuse is void.

FKA's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, told the court Tuesday FKA and Shia settled her lawsuit ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

The docs state Shia "has agreed that the non-disclosure provisions (NDAs) contained in the parties' June 2025 settlement of the 2020 lawsuit are terminated and void; this action has therefore achieved its purpose."

The filing also claims the NDA violated the Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act ... a California state law which bans NDAs involving sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sex-based discrimination.

FKA's attorney says she is now "free to discuss her own experience and to speak about and support the charitable and other causes of her choosing without fear of reprisal" ... so, fans may soon learn all the details of her relationship with the actor.

As we've reported ... FKA sued Shia back in March -- claiming he tried to silence her with an NDA included in the settlement of a previous sexual battery lawsuit. She also claimed he went after her in arbitration in December 2025 after a cover story in which she talked about being a survivor of sexual abuse was published by The Hollywood Reporter.

In the 2020 lawsuit, she alleged he physically abused her, tormented her, and knowingly gave her an STI during their relationship.

Bottom line for FKA ... her lawyer says, "This represents an important victory for the principle that women who speak out about sexual abuse should not be silenced by NDAs that contravene California law. FKA Twigs is proud to be able to continue speaking about her experience and advocating for other women, including those who may lack the resources to speak out and defend themselves."