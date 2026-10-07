HGTV Guest Dies While Hiking Notorious California Mountain

A contractor who appeared as a guest on the hit HGTV show "Go Big or Go Home" died while hiking one of the most notorious mountains in California.

Kalem Peter Kazarian died in Sequoia National Park earlier this week ... and local reports say he was hiking Mount Whitney when he mysteriously passed.

According to the California Post, the Tulare County Coroner's Office has not yet revealed a cause of death.

It appears Kazarian was an avid climber ... he recently posted a photo of himself at the top of White Mountain -- a 14,252-foot peak. Mt. Whitney's peak is 14,505 feet.

Hikers must get permits before going up Mt. Whitney ... and folks regularly die trying to complete the grueling climb. This time of year is considered the best time for scaling Mt. Whitney.

Kazarian appeared on one episode of "Go Big or Go Home" in 2019 and worked as a contractor in Fresno.

He was 52.