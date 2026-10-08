Guess The Sexy Star In This Orange Bikini
Guess Who Sexy Star In An Orange Bikini
Published
It's that time of year when orange looks hotter than ever and takes center stage ... can you guess which Hollywood hottie put her beach bod on full display in this eye-popping bikini shot?!
She rose to fame after Beyoncé discovered her and her sister, and it's no shocker she looks this good on the sand -- this ain't her first time turning heads by the sea. 😜
"Up where they walk, up where they run, up where they stay all day in the sun!"