Rays' Junior Caminero Mercilessly Trolls Yankees ... After Playoff Sweep

The Rays broke the Yankees' hearts and star third baseman Junior Caminero swept the pieces off the hallowed grounds in the Bronx.

After Trent Grisham struck out (what's new), sealing the 4-3 win for Tampa Bay and completing the three-game sweep, Caminero pretended to hold a broom ... and he swept, and swept, and swept as fans watched.

He wasn't done.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

In multiple on-field interviews, he took shots at the Bronx Bombers, including saying in Spanish, “Let the Yankees fans talk now. Let them watch the whole thing. Talk Now. What ya gonna say?" before switching to English for a classic Big Papi-like "Daaaaa Yankees lose!”

As much as it stings, the Rays deserve to celebrate. They kicked the Yankees' ass, from start to finish ... they pitched better, and definitely fielded and hit better.

Now the 93-win Yankees are once again headed home early without a World Series to show ... and they've got big decisions to make.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.