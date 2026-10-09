Guess The Wrestler Nippin' Out In a Green Top
Guess Who Fly Nipples Fly
Published
Happy Friday! Can you guess the wrestling babe nippin' out at the Philadelphia Eagles game?!
This hottie wrestled alongside her sister in the WWE and eventually became a WWE Divas Champion. She later went on to be on "Dancing with the Stars" where she didn't take home the Mirror Ball, but did take home a husband!
When she's not getting feisty in the ring, you can catch her podcast or see her showing support for the Eagles.
Fly into the gallery to see who this nippin' babe in green is.