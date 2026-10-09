Guess The Wrestler Nippin' Out In a Green Top

Happy Friday! Can you guess the wrestling babe nippin' out at the Philadelphia Eagles game?!

This hottie wrestled alongside her sister in the WWE and eventually became a WWE Divas Champion. She later went on to be on "Dancing with the Stars" where she didn't take home the Mirror Ball, but did take home a husband!

When she's not getting feisty in the ring, you can catch her podcast or see her showing support for the Eagles.