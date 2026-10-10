'9-1-1' Star Oliver Stark Suffers Broken Ankle During Stunt Gone Wrong

Things got a little too real on the set of "9-1-1" ... with star Oliver Stark suffering a broken ankle during a stunt gone wrong, and he's not the only one getting hurt.

According to Deadline, Stark broke his ankle in late August while filming a stunt for Season 10 of the ABC drama, and the injury was so severe he required surgery.

The stunt reportedly involved a firefighter swinging from a car over a set piece and onto a ladder truck. A stunt double had already sprained an ankle while rehearsing the sequence but declined medical treatment, meaning no official injury report was filed.

The stunt was reportedly modified following the rehearsal injury ... but Stark still ended up rolling his ankle over another performer while filming the scene.

And the injuries didn't stop there.

Deadline reports another stunt performer suffered a serious arm injury after coming into contact with jagged metal on a set piece, requiring a hospital visit and stitches.

In a separate incident, another stunt performer reportedly broke a rib and suffered a minor compressed lung after landing awkwardly on a platform designed to simulate the ground collapsing.

The performer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, though it's unclear whether they've returned to work.

The string of accidents has reportedly raised concerns about safety on set, particularly after a crew member died in 2024 following a 14-hour overnight shift.

Despite the injury, Stark has since returned to work, and production has continued.