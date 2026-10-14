Kelly Clarkson: Art of Play's Yelp Profile Temporarily Disabled After Singer's Fans Attack

Kelly Clarkson's fans are attacking the New York toy shop Art of Play, which is involved in drama with the singer ... TMZ has learned.

Art of Play’s Yelp page was temporarily disabled due to backlash from those who support the entertainer. The profile now includes a warning telling visitors, “This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news.”

One review called the store “trash” and said the service was “rude.” They added, “At least they let you look around the items they have. Just don't even try to buy anything.”

Another Kelly fan who gave the store a one-star review said, “Company's response to the whole thing also trash and disgusting. Completely rubs off the wrong way.)"

“If you walk in and don't dress up to their standards, they treat you like you are not worthy of being there. I don't care who you are; that is poor customer service,” read a third review.

Another read: “Do not shop here. They have bad service, and the fact that they don't apologize makes it even worse.” Things got so bad that a company called BuzzFlow.AI posted a video offering to help Art of Play for free … with handling their hateful reviews.

All the reviews weren’t bad ... with one person giving a 5-star review. He commented, “Place has really unique stuff and they encourage folks to play. There's nothing like it but maybe some folks everything is for sale in their world.”