TMZ Takes Sides in Kelly Clarkson's $15K Bird Controversy

Harvey and Charles are going beak-to-beak over Kelly Clarkson's bird drama ... and feathers are flying!

Harvey's backing the Brooklyn toy shop, Art of Play, arguing employees weren't snubbing Kelly ... they were just trying to make a sale. He says offering her a $2,000 bird instead was smart business, not an insult.

Charles calls BS ... he says Harvey is spinning the facts like any good lawyer and argues Kelly deserved better treatment, famous or not. His beef? She wanted one bird, and the salesperson should've explained how she could buy it.

As TMZ previously reported ... Kelly ripped the store after claiming an employee made her feel like she couldn't afford a $15,000 mechanical bird. The store chirped back, explaining the display wasn't for sale, but the artist could make her another one.

Play video content Video: Kelly Clarkson Bird Feud: Art of Play Owner Claims Employees Are Receiving Threats TMZ.com

The backlash has gotten ugly ... with the shop's owner telling TMZ his employees have received threats.