Robot Allegedly Grabs Teenager's Butt in Germany, Cops Investigating

A 4-foot-tall humanoid robot allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old girl's butt in Germany ... and cops are now trying to determine if a human was remotely operating the bot.

The alleged incident went down in Cologne -- a city in the Western part of the country -- on Sunday, according to the North Rhine-Westphalia Police.

In a press release, cops say the girl was with her friends outside a fast-food restaurant just before midnight on Sunday when the robot approached her from behind, touched her buttocks and "made thrusting motions against her."

Cops say they believe the robot's 16-year-old owner and his 19-year-old friend filmed the alleged assault, streamed it live online and acted as commentators.

Police say they found the robot and the teenage boys a few blocks away shortly after the alleged assault ... the robot was in the truck of a Volkswagen, and the 16-year-old had placed the bot inside.