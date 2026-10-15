Music icon Billy Joel is giving a rare update on his health and he sadly says he may never perform again.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the “Just The Way You Are” singer said when it comes to his future as a performer … “I don’t know. I have to take a series of tests before I know, but … I’m not allowed to drive. And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”

As we told you, Billy is currently auctioning off over 70 of his motorcycles and told The Hollywood Reporter “I have a condition called hydrocephalus, which makes driving a little bit iffy. So I realized it’s time for me to turn it over to somebody else.”

Proceeds from the sale of Billy's bikes will go toward his organization, The Joel Foundation.

Despite his positive attitude towards his diagnosis, Billy hasn’t had the best of luck recently. Just last month, Joel lost his best friend and former bandmate Jon Small and gave a moving tribute to Small on his Instagram, saying “Losing Jon has hit me in a way I have never experienced. It is difficult to imagine this world without him in it.”