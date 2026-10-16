Kennedy Claims Kimberly Guilfoyle Bragged Everyone at Fox News Wanted to Sleep With Her

Asked, 'You Like What You See?'

Fox News contributor Kennedy is dishing on her experiences with Kimberly Guilfoyle while the two worked together at the network, painting Guilfoyle as a status-hungry social climber with a spicy sexual appetite.

In fact, Kennedy wrote a column for the Daily Mail on Thursday, pointing out one incident in particular that showed just how spicy Guilfoyle could get.

Kennedy wrote that she was invited to Guilfoyle's home one night and, when she got there, Guilfoyle opened the door wearing a "black, push-up corset and thigh-high stockings, and purred: 'You like what you see?'"

Kennedy played nice, telling Guilfoyle that she was in "great shape."

Kennedy went to Guilfoyle's home on the pretext of the two sharing an Uber to go to a mutual friend's birthday party. But Kennedy wrote that she felt "scared" as if Guilfoyle was trying to set a trap for her.

Kennedy also wrote that Guilfoyle -- who worked at Fox from 2006 to 2018 -- told anyone who would listen that "everyone at Fox News was in love with her and wanted to sleep with her, especially the women."

In addition, Kennedy wrote that Guilfoyle was a "status-chasing monster" always "planning her next move," while jumping from relationship to relationship with rich, successful men, such as Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump Jr.

Play video content Video: Trump Donor Eric Deters Sues Kimberly Guilfoyle For Defamation

But now, Guilfoyle has run into a rough patch in her life ... after being forced to resign her ambassadorship to Greece over misconduct and corruption allegations. Republican donor Eric Deters has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Guilfoyle over her denying his claim that she asked him to pay off her $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for her help with the Trump administration.