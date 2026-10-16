'American Pickers' Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Reveals Split, 'Silence Has Cost Me'

"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend Leticia Cline have split, TMZ has learned.

Leticia announced on social media that the 7-year relationship was over. She said, “For the past two months I’ve been trying to come to terms with things that have left me absolutely devastated.”

“While the world continues to see one version of someone, I’ve been living with a very different reality,” she said. Leticia added she's kept so much private over the past 10 years ... “things I witnessed, things I experienced, and things I stayed silent about because I loved someone and believed I was protecting him.”

She said she now realizes that “silence has cost me.”

“What I will say is that the person the public knows and the person I knew behind closed doors are not the same,” she added. Leticia said she was still processing how to move forward.