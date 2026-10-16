Late 'Always Something There To Remind Me' Singer Peter Byrne's Royalties Income Revealed

'Always Something There To Remind Me'

Peter Byrne, the late singer from Naked Eyes, apparently left behind a substantial estate for his three kids ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Peter's daughter Chloe Sapienza filed to be named administrator of the rocker's estate.

Sapienza says her father died without a will and had no spouse at the time of his death but notes he had 3 adult children, who would presumably inherit his assets.

In the docs, she estimates he left behind $230K in personal and real property ... including $50K in bank accounts. She also believes he earns around $180K in annual royalties, which she says the estate would be entitled to receive to distribute to his heirs.

As TMZ previously reported, Peter died on September 14 following a brief illness at the age of 74. His cause of death has not been announced.