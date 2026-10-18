'Happy Days' Anson Williams Ordered to Pay Ex Tens of Thousands in Divorce Dispute

"Happy Days" star Anson Williams is facing some not-so-happy news in court ... a judge has ordered him to cough up more than $40K to his ex-wife over unpaid divorce obligations.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Anson must pay his ex, Jackie Williams, $40,181.04 ... plus another $7,500 directly to her attorney, bringing the total bill to nearly $48K.

And he's got a deadline ... the judge ordered Anson to pay everything by 5 PM on November 2.

The money covers several expenses the judge found Anson failed to pay, including nearly $18K in life insurance premiums, roughly $17K in unauthorized use of company funds, and another $2K in payments he made to himself.

The judge also ordered Anson to transfer 160,214 American Express rewards points to Jackie ... so she's getting more than just cash out of this deal.

The docs say Anson didn't show up for the October 1 hearing or file a response to Jackie's claims.

As TMZ previously reported, Jackie dragged Anson back to court in August, claiming he'd failed to make payments required under their divorce agreement. She also claimed he ignored her attempts to collect the money.