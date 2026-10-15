'Days of Our Lives' Actor Blake Berris' Estranged Wife Files for Divorce

Actor Blake Berris' estranged wife has officially filed for divorce … but she says they've already been separated for years … TMZ has learned.

Blake Berris’ wife, Alexandra McGuinness, filed the divorce docs on Thursday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, shed some light on the couple’s separation … she lists September 11, 2024 as the date of separation and says the two married back on August 26, 2017 -- meaning they were married for about seven years before calling it quits.

McGuinness says they share three minor children, and the filing states McGuinness is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

She is also requesting spousal support and wants to block the court’s ability to award any support to him.

Berris is best known to daytime TV fans for his work on "Days of Our Lives," where he played Nick Fallon and later returned to the long-running soap in the role of Everett Lynch. His work on the series earned him recognition from the Daytime Emmy Awards.