Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Delaney Drops Divorce Months After Airport Drama, Restraining Order

'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Calls Off Divorce ... After Hubby's Arrest, Restraining Order Drama

By TMZ Staff
Published
james-morgan-kim-delaney-getty-1

"NYPD Blue" star Kim Delaney and her husband, James Morgan, are back together ... just months after she sought a restraining order against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the actress filed to dismiss her divorce after her attorney told the judge Kim had reconciled with James.

kim delaney and james morgan insta 1

The move comes after several years of trouble for the couple ... and just months after James was arrested for public intoxication at LAX in July after reportedly getting into it with Kim and a flight attendant.

In 2025, Kim and James were both arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident. No charges were filed against either party.

kim delaney and james morgan insta 2

A few months later, Kim filed for a restraining order in New Jersey. She was granted the order against James … but she's apparently over it now.

Love wins?!?

Related articles