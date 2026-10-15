Kristi Noem’s Ex Bryon Fires Back at Divorce, Leaves Door Open to Seek Support From Her

Kristi Noem's estranged husband, Bryon Noem, agrees their marriage is over but doesn't agree with her spousal support suggestion ... he thinks the money should flow his way, not hers.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Bryon agreed the marriage was over due to irreconcilable differences ... but he disagreed with Kristi on the financials.

In her petition, filed on September 28, Kristi says she wants to preserve the ability to ask for spousal support. Bryon and Kristi have three kids, but they are all adults … so child support isn't on the line.

However, in his newly filed response, Bryon says he should be the one to potentially receive monthly payments.

As TMZ previously reported, Kristi and Bryon split following a Daily Mail report that claimed Bryon was a fan of wearing fake boobs while exchanging messages with people online.

A rep for Kristi said she was "devastated" and "blindsided" by the salacious claims.

After Kristi filed for divorce, Bryon's lawyer, Tim Bottum, told TMZ his client was "saddened that the marriage is ending and hopes for a private and amicable resolution."