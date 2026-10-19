France Protests: Insane Videos From Riots

See It All On Video

Play video content Video: France Protests Erupt in Chaos as Burning Cars and Smoke Fill Streets Getty

The protests in France this weekend caused quite a bit of chaos ... with burning cars and smoke everywhere as hundreds of thousands flooded the streets.

Wild video shows protesters looting and lighting vehicles on fire as displays of civil unrest popped up in various cities across the country.

🔴 INSOLITE Quand deux touristes prennent leurs vacances à Paris au mauvais moment 🧳🧳 https://t.co/fBV0tbk62r @RafaelSereti

In one clip, you can see tourists pushing their luggage through the streets, as demonstrators kick gas cannisters away from them.

Play video content Video: A Couple Sit at a Paris Cafe While Flames Burn Behind Them Fox News

Another clip shows a couple calmly drinking and smoking at a cafe as fires roar in the background. Nothing says romantic Parisian getaway quite like this.

The protests initially began with a student movement, as high schoolers demonstrated over poor school conditions, teacher shortages, and crappy facilities.

The movement seems to have spread to people protesting the immense cost of living and insufficient public services ... and demonstrators even blocked the Louvre.

City Hall in Limoges went up in flames, the tourist office in Lyon was torched, and City Hall in Marseille ended up covered in graffiti ... as demonstrators sent their message.

Over the weekend, President Trump weighed in -- blaming the unrest on immigration policies and urging France to close their borders.