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Hunter Schafer Reveals She Had Bottom Surgery Last Year

Hunter Schafer I Had Bottom Surgery!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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Hunter Schafer underwent a major gender-affirming procedure not too long ago ... revealing she had bottom surgery last year.

She told Elle ... "I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much."

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If you're unfamiliar, bottom surgery is an operation to change a person's genitals -- often through removal and/or reconstruction -- to better align with their gender identity.

Hunter Schafer Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Hunter Schafer Through The Years Launch Gallery
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The actress told the mag she "wanted to try to make that previous body work" because she thought the "gender-expansive" part of herself was "really cool and badass."

But ultimately, she decided that -- while every trans person's wants and needs are different -- medically transitioning was the right move for her.

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Hunter described a bit of the recovery period, noting she was forced to lie down a lot because her step count was severely limited.

She said ... "I think my limit was 150 steps per day, which is nothing."

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