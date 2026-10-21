Harry Styles Goes Off On Man Asking for Autograph on NYC Street
Harry Styles Heated Exchange with Man in NYC
Harry Styles got into it with a man in NYC who wanted an autograph ... and from the looks of it, he was heated.
TMZ obtained video of Harry from Wednesday, having an animated interaction with a man who was holding his "Fine Line" album ... although it's unclear what exactly set the guys off.
At one point, you can see a third man step in between Harry and the autograph seeker, trying to diffuse the tension.
And when Harry eventually tries to walk off, the man follows, matching Harry's stride.
There's also another clip of the man walking down the street alongside Harry, seemingly trying to get his attention -- but HS clearly wasn't having it.
This is a pretty big 180 from the fan encounter Harry had at MSG before the Knicks game ... when he stopped to give his autograph before heading into the arena.