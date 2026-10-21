Harry Styles Goes Off On Man Asking for Autograph on NYC Street

Play video content Video: Harry Styles Has Heated Run-In With Fan on New York Street TheImageDirect.com

Harry Styles got into it with a man in NYC who wanted an autograph ... and from the looks of it, he was heated.

TMZ obtained video of Harry from Wednesday, having an animated interaction with a man who was holding his "Fine Line" album ... although it's unclear what exactly set the guys off.

At one point, you can see a third man step in between Harry and the autograph seeker, trying to diffuse the tension.

And when Harry eventually tries to walk off, the man follows, matching Harry's stride.

Play video content Video: Harry Styles Brushes Off Fan Trying to Get His Attention on NYC Street BACKGRID

There's also another clip of the man walking down the street alongside Harry, seemingly trying to get his attention -- but HS clearly wasn't having it.