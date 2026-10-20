Harry Styles Stops to Sign Autograph Before Knicks Game, Video

Play video content Video: Harry Styles Arrives At Knicks Game TMZ.com

Harry Styles is making sure his New York fans feel the love ... stopping to sign an autograph before the Knicks took the court Tuesday night!

TMZ got video of the singer arriving at Madison Square Garden, where he was greeted by a few excited fans hoping to score a moment with the global superstar.

Check out the clip ... Harry could've easily kept walking, but he decided to turn back and hit one lucky fan with his John Hancock. It's a small gesture, but we're guessing it'll be a pretty big memory for the fan who got the signature!

“He’s just trying to have a quiet night out… not a chance.” 😉 Harry Styles salutes “King of New York” Jalen Brunson, MVP of 2026 NBA Champs, the New York Knicks 💙🧡 https://t.co/ffJ14Im0YC @billboard

Harry's got some history with the Knicks beyond simply showing up at MSG. As we previously reported, the singer gave Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson a major shoutout during his own Garden residency last month ... calling the NBA champ the "King of New York."

Brunson, who led the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years and earned NBA Finals MVP honors, got his own moment in the spotlight thanks to the pop star.

Harry's been spending plenty of time at the Garden himself, with his 30-show "Together, Together" residency turning MSG into his home away from home this summer and fall.

Now, he's showing some love to the fans outside the arena, too ... and one lucky supporter is walking away with a little piece of Harry history.