Influencer Manuel Otto Reportedly Died Setting Himself on Fire

Influencer Manuel Otto reportedly died by setting himself on fire during his livestream.

According to local outlet PNP, the person who died in an attic apartment fire at Breitbrunn am Chiemsee is believed to be the 30-year-old owner of the apartment.

While the outlet's English translation doesn't name the victim -- and says formal identification is pending -- The New York Post is reporting that it was Otto.

The German outlet reports that one of the building's residents was able to extinguish the blaze ... but was not able to save the person inside the attic apartment.

As you know, Manuel -- who created the popular game Stick Run at just 14 years old -- died after an incident during a Twitch livestream.

A spokesperson for Stick Run wrote in a statement that Otto "appeared to have taken his own life."

Twitch took down Manuel's livestream -- as well as his entire channel -- after the incident, with a spokesperson saying they acted fast to "prevent it from being viewed by others."