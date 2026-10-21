Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He and RJ Mitte Saw Each Other Just Days Before His Suicide
Giancarlo Esposito Saw 'Lovely' RJ Mitte Just Days Before His Suicide
Giancarlo Esposito revealed to us that he and RJ Mitte shared one final, in-person conversation just days before his "Breaking Bad" co-star died by suicide ... though he's keeping the details to himself.
We got Giancarlo in New York City today ... and he told us how dear a friend and lovely a human being he was -- but he understandably didn't want to divulge any of the personal details.
As for what he believed RJ's legacy would be ... Giancarlo told us it was his late co-star's philanthropy.
We reported earlier ... Giancarlo was among several of RJ's former "Breaking Bad" co-stars to share his condolences on social media after the 34-year-old's suicide.
Saying that RJ was now free to "fly with the angels," the Gus Fring portrayer wrote ... "Dear one, No words can express what your friendship has meant to me. I will remember the laughter, the rapture of pure joy in the loving moments we have shared."
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