Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He and RJ Mitte Saw Each Other Just Days Before His Suicide

Play video content Video: Giancarlo Esposito Says He Saw RJ Mitte Days Before Actor’s Death TMZ.com

Giancarlo Esposito revealed to us that he and RJ Mitte shared one final, in-person conversation just days before his "Breaking Bad" co-star died by suicide ... though he's keeping the details to himself.

We got Giancarlo in New York City today ... and he told us how dear a friend and lovely a human being he was -- but he understandably didn't want to divulge any of the personal details.

As for what he believed RJ's legacy would be ... Giancarlo told us it was his late co-star's philanthropy.

We reported earlier ... Giancarlo was among several of RJ's former "Breaking Bad" co-stars to share his condolences on social media after the 34-year-old's suicide.

Saying that RJ was now free to "fly with the angels," the Gus Fring portrayer wrote ... "Dear one, No words can express what your friendship has meant to me. I will remember the laughter, the rapture of pure joy in the loving moments we have shared."