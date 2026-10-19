RJ Mitte Fiancée's Move to Georgia Caused Relationship Tensions Before His Death

RJ Mitte's relationship with his fiancée, Kennedy Suarez, became increasingly strained after she moved to Georgia for work and he refused to follow her ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kennedy initially lived with RJ at his home in Brownsville, Texas, before moving to the Atlanta area for work in late December. We're told her job was supposed to be remote, but she never returned to Texas full-time, and tensions escalated when RJ refused to relocate to Georgia.

Our sources say RJ had been struggling with his relationship with Kennedy since at least August, which they believe significantly contributed to his emotional decline in the months leading up to his death.

We're also told Kennedy stopped wearing her engagement ring, at times in August, claiming she was afraid of being robbed.

As for RJ's family, our sources say his mom, Dyna, initially treated Kennedy well and had no issues with her, but things changed after RJ confided in his mom about how Kennedy had allegedly been treating him.

As we previously reported ... our sources claimed Kennedy repeatedly threatened to break up with RJ unless he chose her over his mom and sister. RJ was extremely close with his family, and we're told he wasn't willing to cut them off.

RJ and Kennedy had been friends for a decade before they started dating in 2020. The couple got engaged on October 10, 2025, nearly a year to the day before his death. It's unclear whether they officially split before he died.

RJ's mom recently opened up about the family's tensions with Kennedy, acknowledging her son had been struggling with pressure to choose between his fiancée and his family.

We also reported Kennedy was not invited to RJ's celebration of life on Friday. Our sources told us the family had not communicated with her since his death, and she did not attend the public gathering.

TMZ broke the story ... RJ was found dead at his Texas home last Monday. His mom revealed she discovered his body, and a county official confirmed to us the actor died by suicide.