Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wendy Williams Hits Old Navy for a Shopping Spree

Wendy Williams Shopping Spree at Old Navy

By TMZ Staff
Published
102226 wendy williams kal
RETAIL RUN
Video: Wendy Williams Hits Old Navy for a Shopping Spree
BACKGRID

Wendy Williams went on a little shopping spree in the Big Apple ... and it looks like she stocked up on blue jeans.

Photogs got Wendy shopping at Old Navy in Times Square on Wednesday night ... and she was picking out clothes with a security guard in tow.

Wendy Williams times square bg 2
Backgrid

Check out the clip ... Wendy was perusing the denim wall, grabbing a few pairs that struck her fancy.

Wendy's been looking happy and healthy these days -- she kept it casual for this outing in a green spray-painted Gucci jacket over her black-on-black ensemble, featuring her iconic black Hermès Birkin bag.

Wendy Williams times square bg 1
Backgrid

Unclear if Wendy was shopping for herself or someone else ... we don't usually see her in Old Navy blue jeans when she hits the town.

In any event, it's good to see Wendy out and about ... when she was snapped a few weeks back, she was all smiles ... and it looks like more of the same here.

Related articles