Play video content Video: Wendy Williams Hits Old Navy for a Shopping Spree BACKGRID

Wendy Williams went on a little shopping spree in the Big Apple ... and it looks like she stocked up on blue jeans.

Photogs got Wendy shopping at Old Navy in Times Square on Wednesday night ... and she was picking out clothes with a security guard in tow.

Check out the clip ... Wendy was perusing the denim wall, grabbing a few pairs that struck her fancy.

Wendy's been looking happy and healthy these days -- she kept it casual for this outing in a green spray-painted Gucci jacket over her black-on-black ensemble, featuring her iconic black Hermès Birkin bag.

Unclear if Wendy was shopping for herself or someone else ... we don't usually see her in Old Navy blue jeans when she hits the town.