Play video content Video: Wendy Williams Looks Stylish While Out in New York City BACKGRID

Here's how Wendy Williams is doing ... she's looking happy and healthy while strolling through the Big Apple ... and the video tells it all.

The former talk show host stepped out in a multicolored blue-and-gold jacket and a pair of short white shorts for a night out in New York City.

She carried a black crocodile Hermès Birkin bag and painted her lips a fiery red for dinner Wednesday at Carnegie Diner & Café in Times Square.

Wendy walked arm-in-arm with a tall, stylish-looking dude ... who wore a simple black suit and white tie.

As you know, this is a rare appearance out for Wendy ... who is still under a court-appointed legal and financial guardianship that she and her lawyer, Joe Tacopina, say she doesn't need.