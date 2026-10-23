Harry Styles Autograph Seeker Apologizes After Heated Exchange

The guy who wanted an autograph from Harry Styles is setting the record straight about his viral encounter with the pop star ... saying Harry didn't blow up on him.

The autograph hound, whose name is Giovanni, wrote on Instagram ... "The headlines got it wrong. Harry didn't lose his cool. I did."

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He said he'd been having a bad day and was "out of line." In fact, he says the One Direction alum was "totally chill" about everything and actually helped him calm down.

Giovanni added that it "couldn't be further from the truth" to suggest Harry got heated during their exchange, saying ... "If anything, I was the one who needed to cool down."

He noted that Harry's "always been a gentleman," explaining he first gave him an autograph back in 2012.

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Giovanni finished by saying sorry to Harry, writing ... "I take full responsibility and sincerely apologize to Harry. He's always been cool with me and deserves nothing but respect."

As you know ... TMZ obtained video of the encounter between Giovanni and Harry, and it was intense enough that his bodyguard stepped in.