Lil Wayne, Kandi Burruss' Daughters in Discussions for Bravo's 'Next Gen ATL'

In Talks to Join 'Next Gen ATL'

Lil Wayne and Kandi Burruss' daughters could be heading to Atlanta for Bravo's newest reality show ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Reginae Carter and Riley Burruss are in talks to join the cast of "Next Gen ATL," Bravo's latest "Next Gen" spinoff, though deals have not yet been finalized.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bravo announced the new Atlanta-based series Friday but stopped short of revealing the cast ... and we're told Riley, who currently appears on "Next Gen NYC," is in talks to make the jump from New York to Atlanta to help launch the new show.

Reginae, whose mother is Toya Johnson, is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on several shows over the years.

Our sources say other names being considered for the cast include Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson and "Married to Medicine" star Simone Whitmore's son.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Next Gen ATL" will expand the franchise following "Next Gen NYC," which follows the lives of young adults with famous parents as they navigate friendships, careers and relationships in New York City.