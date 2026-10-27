'Office Space' Star Richard Riehle Cause of Death Revealed

Richard Riehle death has been linked to throat cancer ... TMZ has learned.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the "Office Space" actor died from a stroke, with oropharyngeal cancer, a type of throat cancer, listed as the underlying cause of death. The document also reveals Richard was cremated on October 23.

As TMZ first reported ... friends of Richard told us he died of natural causes on October 15 in Los Angeles.

Richard was a Hollywood veteran with more than 400 acting credits to his name ... but fans probably remember him best as Tom Smykowski in the 1999 cult classic "Office Space."

His character famously gets laid off from Initech before a freak accident lands him a massive settlement ... allowing him to pursue his dream of creating the "Jump to Conclusions" mat.

Play video content MAY 2018 Video: The Last Time We Saw Richard Riehle TMZ.com

Richard also appeared in "Casino," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "The Fugitive" ... along with dozens of television shows throughout his decades-long career.