Person Throws Box of Cockroaches at Library Worker In Disgusting Video

An Ohio library had to shut down for the day after a person threw a box of cockroaches at a staffer ... and the disgusting attack is on video.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Surveillance footage from the Kent Branch Library in Toledo shows a person and the staffer engaged in an exchange on Tuesday before the person chucks a box at the worker.

A spokesperson for the Toledo Lucas County Public Library told multiple local outlets the box in question was full of roaches. Gross!!!

As of right now, it's not clear what went down leading up to the crazy cockroach attack, but the library reportedly had to close for the rest of the day to clean up.

The branch was able to re-open on Wednesday.