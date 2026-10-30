Dwyane Wade's Statue Outside Miami Heat Arena Gets New Face

Dwyane Wade's infamous statue outside the Miami Heat's arena got a brand-new head this week ... two years after the internet roasted the original for looking NOTHING like the hoops star!

Even D. Wade's on board with the glow-up.

We all remember when the bronze statue first went up outside Kaseya Center in October 2024, and fans immediately ripped the face!

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Well, the Heat decided a head transplant was needed ... so they went back to the original artists, Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon. The new dome was made in Chicago, Wade's hometown, and installed over two days this week, which explains the mysterious gold box that's been sitting around the statue.

Wade opened up about the whole ordeal in an essay Friday morning, admitting he heard the jokes, saw the memes, and was initially overly protective of the piece ... before eventually coming around.

Of course, the moment sculptors captured was iconic ... when D-Wade hopped on the scorer's table and screamed "This is my house," after hitting the game-winner against the Bulls in 2009.

Wade remembers it as his favorite on-court moment, outside of winning 'ships.

The new look is already getting a nod of approval from current Heat players, including Pelle Larsson, who was shocked to see the change.

"How did they do that?" Larsson asked. "I mean, that's crazy. I didn't know you could do that."

Truth is, botched athlete statues getting a do-over isn't rare.

Remember Cristiano Ronaldo's bust at the Madeira airport?

The internet was so outraged, they fixed it in 2018.

Other athletes are still waiting for their fix.

Soccer star Mohamed Salah's statue is often compared to Marv from "Home Alone." Michael Essien's looks less like an athlete and more like C-3PO.