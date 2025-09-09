Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Bring The Heat To Miami ... PDA PICS

While the kids are way, Mom and Dad Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade will play! The dynamic duo let loose on their recent vacay to Miami -- not holding back from showin' off some PDA to their mega following -- and we've got all the sexy snaps!

Gabrielle knows how to "bring it on" when she's sailing the open blue ... The 52-year-old actress sported a neon orange bikini, while zaddy Dwyane (43) showed off his shredded-tatted bod ...

It ain't a party unless there's some good grub to go around ... Check out this selfie Union splashed on the gram featuring a scrumptious charcuterie board, and Wade slurped up some pasta ...

Sipping some decadent beverages, the couple sported appropriate dinner-date-attire, and the rest of their Miami bae-cay is hangin' out in our photo gallery!