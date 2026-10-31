H.S. Football Coach Freddie James Who Was Featured in 'Friday Night Lights' Is Dead

Freddie James -- the legendary high school football coach featured in "Friday Night Lights" -- has died.

Freddie passed away on Thursday morning ... his family confirmed.

The coach famously led Texas' Carter High School to a state championship in 1988 ... before the title was revoked due to a "no-pass, no-play" rule involving a player.

Helming the iconic Dallas school's football program from 1982 to 1995 ... Freddie ended his incredible tenure with a 139-27-5 record.

His family shared that a funeral will take place later next month at Laurel Land Memorial Park ... according to his obituary.

Freddie -- who was portrayed by actor Julius Tennon in the 2004 hit film -- was 89.