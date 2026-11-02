Burger King Employee Wears Blackface To Work on Halloween, Fast Food Chain Responds

Play video content Video: Burger King Employee Wears Blackface To Work on Halloween

Burger King is under fire after an employee wore blatant blackface while working the drive-thru on Halloween ... and now the fast food chain is speaking out.

A viral video shows the Burger King worker -- a white woman -- wearing dark makeup painted all over her face ... and she doesn't seem to understand that what she's doing is offensive.

A customer calls her out, but she shockingly defends her Halloween costume ... claiming blackface isn't bad "as long as you have a good heart."

BK is now responding to online outrage over the clip, saying in a statement ... "We are aware of the video and take the matter very seriously."

The statement continues ... "The Franchisee of this location is addressing the situation with his team, manager, and Team Member to ensure everyone involved understands why this is not acceptable and won't happen again."